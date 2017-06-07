3 Short Weekend Getaways

Need to sneak away and get some me-time or just spend some quality bonding time with loved ones? Take a look at our three picks for a short but sweet getaway:

Club Med, Cherating



Club Med Cherating is the beach getaway you bring your little ones to for some time to yourself. No longer a haven just for adults, it warmly welcomes children with a slew of activities catering to all ages – kayaking, archery, sailing, flying trapeze, cooking classes, and more – bound to occupy them throughout the day as you book yourself a pampering spa treatment. Children under four stay for free and babies under two may be left in the very capable hands of their qualified childcare providers. What’s more, you no longer have to pack your entire home with you as The Club Med Baby Welcome package provides baby food, cots, baby baths, high-chairs, changing mats, and even push chairs. Planning a romantic evening for two? Drop them off at the Pyjama Club – a babysitting group.

Sepilok Nature Resort, Sandakan

Nurture your child’s love for wildlife and the environment at Sepilok Nature Resort – cosy wooden bungalows – near the Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre. Watch these orphaned baby orang utans being fed twice a day and try to spot Sumatran rhinos from the breeding programme. Both children and adults will surely enjoy the cooler climate as they explore the breathtaking beauty of the garden surrounding their rooms – stocked with more than one hundred and fifty different Asian orchid species. If you wish to venture out, trekking and river trips to neighbouring areas rich with fauna can be arranged by the resort’s staff. And don’t miss out on a day trip to the adjacent Lok Kawi Wildlife Park – its open-environment zoo with tarsiers, sun bears, pygmy elephants, and rhinoceros hornbills should be a hit with the little ones. After, head over to the Green Connection Aquarium and watch them squeal with delight at stroking a shark or turtle.