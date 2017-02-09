5 Moves To Tone Your Tummy

Forget the normal sit-ups and crunches this CNY! To keep your tummy trim and taut, we’ve come up with these moves that will make you feel the burn! Do note that if you really want to get your middle in tip top shape, you’ll need to combine this with cardio – try jogging or running for about half an hour before attempting these moves. If you’re new to core workouts, try doing about 10 reps for each movement first – you’ll be clocking in 50 reps in total. Once you’ve built up your core strength, try going for 20 reps.

1. The windshield wiper

Just as its name suggests, you’ll be working your obliques with this left-right movement. Make sure you don’t collapse as your legs fall – really feel your core doing the work to keep your legs as straight as possible without touching the ground – just hover a few inches above it.

2. Leg raises

Much like the windshield wipers, this one will see your legs moving up and down in only one direction and targets the entire abdominal region – including your lower abs (the hardest of the tummy to tone!). Once you’ve mastered this move, switch it up and combine the windshield wipers and leg raises. Go left first, centre, and then right – that’s 1 rep and an all around workout.

3. Hollow hold

If you thought holding a plank was hard, try doing the hollow hold for a much stronger core. It will be difficult to keep your back completely flat on the ground at first, if that is the case, bend your legs slightly at the knees – but keep pushing yourself each time you do it till your legs can be fully extended without your lower back lifting off. Try holding the pose for about 10 seconds first then move onto 20. Do 5 sets each time.

4. Medicine ball reverse crunch

If you have a med ball lying around, put it to good use with this movement! Focus on the crunch when you bring your knees in and try to bring them as close to your chest as possible, making sure your core doesn’t collapse as you roll back out.

5. The Russian twist

If you don’t have a dumbbell or kettlebell, fill up a water bottle instead. To up the difficulty level, hover your legs above the floor!