The Chef’s Secret to Irresistible Pho

There’s just something about pho – traditional Vietnamese noodle soup – that awakens taste buds and warms the soul. Connoisseurs will tell you it’s all about the broth: the perfect bowl is one that’s aromatic and balanced; flavourful but not overwhelming.

It’s a sign of this noodle’s iconic status that you simply can’t take the pho out of Vietnamese cuisine. So, we seized the opportunity to ask Chef Trinh and Chef Nguyen, guests chefs from Sheraton Hanoi…

“What’s the secret to making a delicious bowl of pho?”

Q: Which bones and cuts of meat are the best for making pho?

A: Beef bones and beef shank are the best.

Q: How do you achieve a clear yet flavourful broth?

A: For the flavours: ginger, spring onion, star anise, and cinnamon stick.

For the clarity of the broth: simmer the broth for a full day, then gently strain it through a fine sieve.

Q: In what order do you add herbs and vegetables to the pho?

A: There are no veggies in the composition of the broth.

To serve, take a large soup bowl, put boiled rice noodles inside, top with raw slices of beef, and pour boiling broth into the bowl. Then, add coriander, spring onions, bean sprouts, Thai basil, and lime to your liking. You can also add some chilli garlic sauce for extra flavour.

Chefs Trinh and Nguyen were in town for Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur’s Vietnamese buffet dinner, at the Latest Recipe, from July 8th to 15th. Chef Trinh specialises in Vietnamese cuisine, while Chef Nguyen’s forte is Northern Vietnamese cuisine.