How to : Set A Table Like A Pro

Go to zero to table pro real quick with these tips!

Nothing is better than gathering with those you love to create happy memories. And what better way to do than around an intimate dinner table?

We’ve teamed up with Sherly Abdul Aziz, the decor extraordinaire of Tie The Knot to teach us the easy way to table set fabulously!

Firstly, always decide on a theme (example: reindeers and snowman or sea themed, no limit to your creativity) or alternatively follow a chosen colour palette. For this video, Sherly wanted something that had an organic feel and a little rustic-inspired.

Here we have a rustic inspired tablescape for Christmas dinner, but you can always recreate it to a theme of your liking.

Happy feasting :)