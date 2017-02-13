Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
5 Easy Ways To Lose 3kg5 Easy Ways To Lose 3kgRecipe : 10 Min Choc Molten Lava CakeRecipe : 10 Min Choc Molten Lava Cake10 Festive Beauty Gifts Under RM5010 Festive Beauty Gifts Under RM50There is actual wine in these lipsticksThere is actual wine in these lipsticksWhy you should drink tea!Why you should drink tea!

How to : Set A Table Like A Pro

Monday, February 13, 2017 7:07 PM by

Go to zero to table pro real quick with these tips!

Nothing is better  than gathering with those you love to create happy memories. And what better way to do than around an intimate dinner table?

We’ve teamed up with Sherly Abdul Aziz, the decor extraordinaire of Tie The Knot to teach us the easy way to table set fabulously!

Firstly, always decide on a theme (example: reindeers and snowman or sea themed, no limit to your creativity) or alternatively follow a chosen colour palette. For this video, Sherly wanted something that had an organic feel and a little rustic-inspired.

Here we have a rustic inspired tablescape for Christmas dinner, but you can always recreate it to a theme of your liking.

You can check out more of Tie The Knot in action on their Instagram !

Happy feasting :)

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

30 Smart Hacks to Declutter Your Home

10 No-Bake Dessert Recipes to Try At Hom...

10 Inexpensive Ways to Date Your Husband