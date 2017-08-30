How to Stay Healthy with a Desk Job

Most of us, including myself, have a desk job. Where majority of the time we only get things done while we’re at our desk. In the long run, we’ll obtain a bad posture which in turn lead to spinal issues.

A sedentary lifestyle can lead to make health problems. In a study done back in 2010, it is said that the more someone is in a sitting position like working at a desk job, riding in a car, watching TV and more, it’ll lead to cardiovascular disease obesity and more. Take these little steps to become more active at work and reduce the long-time spent in front of your computer.