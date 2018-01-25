Solve Problems With Colour Therapy

You may think of it as New Age mumbo jumbo, but there’s no denying that different colours do radiate a different sort of energy. So, the next time you face a problem, try calling upon the energies of these colours to fight through your issues! You can either incorporate it in your everyday wear or just surround yourself with items of the corresponding colours to your issues – do give it two to three days to take effect.

Mental block?

The energy of violet cultivates the creation of ideas to find out what you want in life.

Struggling to let go?

Green can balance out feelings of anger, bitterness and resentment. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, it can help you relax.

Procrastinating?

Add red into your life! It helps rid your mind of fear and a lack of initiative – things that could be holding you back.

Afraid of risks?

The curiosity that orange calls forth will push you forward. It’s good too for boosting creativity and helping you cope with rejection!

Frantic and disconnected?

Blue quietens down the mind and incites calmness. It can also help you express yourself better when communicating your viewpoint.

Feeling lost?

Indigo can help you tune into your gut instinct while casting things in a new light to guide your decisions.

Stressed and disoriented?

Reinforce your sense of self-worth with the colour yellow! It can also help you focus and stimulate ideas, while reminding you to have fun.

Stuck in a rut?

Also know as the colour of transition, magenta can help you drop old habits and attract love in all you do as you embark on a new phase in life.

Trouble seeing things through?

Gold signifies completion and brings with it stability, maturity, wisdom, and a calling to serve others with compassion.

*We spoke to Evelyn Leong, a Colour Therapist, and the suggestions above are based on her books Your Success Life Colour and Colour Visualisation