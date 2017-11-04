Navigation

Have You Serviced Your Car Recently?

Saturday, November 4, 2017

When was the last time you serviced your car? When you do bring it in regularly, your mechanic will be able to spot issues before they worsen. Which means you spend less time and money to fix what’s gone wrong.

How often should you service it?

Experts advise sending in your car for a check-up at least once every 12 months — more if you often rack up the kilometres (such as driving long distance).

If you keep to this routine, you’ve also got a better chance of avoiding accidents. So, before hitting the road for your family holiday, do ring your mechanic to make a service appointment!

