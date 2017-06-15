Recipes Perfect for Bonding Over Baking

If you´re looking for an easy way to spend more time with your kids, look no further than your own kitchen!

This​ season, Betty Crocker launched the ‘Little Bakers Baking Contest​ 2017’ consisting of family pair teams – majority are parent-and-child teams. Themed ‘Bake with Love’, focused on the convenience and fun of baking as a family, with a​ goal to bring busy parents and their kids together for some quality time.

Here are some great recipes that you can try!

FYI, Aunt-niece team Raja Zahirah Binti Raja Mohamed and Raja Aina Fathiah Binti Raja Adli emerged as the winning team!