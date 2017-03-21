Popular Hybrid and Electric Cars You Should Consider Buying

Hybrid and Electric Cars have been gaining popularity and traction in Malaysia and you should get on board too!

While these cars tend to cost considerably more, the environmental and cost saving benefits definitely outweighs the initial costs over the long term.

What are Hybrid and Electric cars?

Basically, a hybrid car is one that uses two or more engines; typically an electric motor and a conventional engine (either petrol or diesel). The electric engine powers the car at lower speeds and the gas engine powers it at higher speeds.

Unlike a hybrid car, an electric car is powered exclusively by electricity. The electric motor gets energy from a controller, which regulates the amount of power based on the driver’s use of an accelerator pedal. The electric car uses energy stored in its rechargeable batteries, which can be recharged by common household electricity.