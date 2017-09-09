Have You Been Playing Monopoly Wrong?

Okay, take a deeeep breath — and you may want to sit down if you’re standing up now.

The million ringgit question: Have you ever read the rules for Monopoly? If you’re like us, you’re probably thinking, “Ehh, noooo. My mum/dad/sister/brother/cousin/aunty/uncle/friend taught me to play it.”

Well, it seems most of us have been making three common mistakes.

1. Buying property

You don’t have to land on the property to buy it. According to the official rule book: If a player lands on a property and doesn’t wish to buy it, “the Banker sells it at auction to the highest bidder. Any player, including the one who declined the option to buy it at the printed price, may bid.”

Tip: This makes the game go faster, and buying property less tedious. And, like real life, you’ll have to manage your money wisely to get your dream homes (and hotels; or more realistically in the real world, enough RM to visit them).

2. Free parking

Sadly, again mirroring real life, plonking your token on the ‘free parking’ space doesn’t actually make you rich. Your parents were right: no effort, no rewards. The rule book says: “A player landing on this place does not receive any money, property or reward of any kind. This is just a ‘free’ resting place.” So, no getting money from the community chest.

Tip: You won’t earn any money from it, but this spot on the board has the power to not make you poor! You’ll thank your lucky stars later on in the game for landing here, instead of on the in-game equivalent of Ampang/KL Sentral/Damansara Heights.

3. Going to jail

Proof that Monopoly teaches you more about life than some people want you to know: You can still collect rent on your property while in jail! We know, we feel so cheated too of all the game money we’ve lost while playing previously. If you’re playing by the rules: ““Even though you are in jail, you may buy and sell property, buy and sell houses and hotels, and collect rent.”

Tip: Like free parking, jail can be a great spot to be on towards the end of the game. You don’t have to pay rent, but you’ll still collect rent from your properties.

To keep the game interesting and fast paced, say no to player-to-player loans, too — even with high interest. Injecting money into the game economy will prolong it, because the game ends when the money runs out.

We know what we’ll be playing this weekend!

Source: Reader’s Digest