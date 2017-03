There’s nothing like impending deadlines and the ” OMG I just don’t have the time!” mentality to send your stress level to the moon.

Unfortunately high levels of stress have become a workplace “custom” that pssshhh many just unfortunately have to accept. Which really isn’t a stellar plan if you want to prioritize your health.

Instead of accepting stress as a byproduct of your career, you can fight back by making time for a 10-minute yoga break during your lunch or tea time.

Source: sheknows