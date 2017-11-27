Old Court House in Kuching is The Latest Dining Experience

If you are heading to Sarawak this year end, be ready to entice your taste buds at the all-new Old Court House. The Old Courthouse (OCH) in Kuching, formerly known as the Court House Complex, was built in 1871 and served as the administrative centre of Sarawak’s government till as late as 1973. The complex comprises of buildings with magnificent ironwood roofs and beautiful detailing on the inside and out, reflecting local art forms. The Old Courthouse today offers a unique venue for both indoor and outdoor dining and events such as weddings, corporate retreats and private events.

The Food Journal, a lifestyle F&B company founded by Ronald Ling and Elvina Ngo, has been given the challenge to rejuvenate and manage the 150-year-old Colonial Court House, built by Charles Brooke, the second White Rajah of Sarawak.

The Food Journal is refurbishing and transforming the OCH into a hub for F&B, entertainment, arts and culture, and events that will resonate well especially with the young generation and tourists. OCH will preserve and showcase its heritage and historical values, but will be transformed into a beautiful environment where diners gather to socialise, celebrate and to have a good time. FJSB (Food Journal Sdn Bhd) will develop five different, unique and interesting F&B concepts in the OCH, as well as a gift shop, tourist information center and an arts & craft center.

The newly launched restaurants are Commons, Mr Jiu Jiu, and The Den.

Commons

A casual and hip café, Commons is a place where people and imagination converge. This is shown in its bold design that merges contemporary looks inspired by local Malaysian artisans and Swedish creativity in the grand, rustic heritage of the Old Court House. It serves western and local comfort food. Their logo represents the Girl in Her Wonderland. She is shy, but creative, curious and worldly.

Mr. Jiu Jiu

Mr. Jiu Jiu is a casual fine-dining venue with dark toned walls and long drapes. A small and intimate space where you can get lost in culinary amazement and conversation. Romantic dinners, or business entertainment, Mr. Jiu Jiu will deliver to make all guests feel individually special. It is connected to The Den.

The Den

The true gentlemen’s place. With a wide selection of whiskey from all over the world, it’s perfect for connoisseurs to unwind and discuss topics of interest with like-minded peers. They are funny, playful, and passionate — filled with a great sense of style and jazz music as preference. The Den is a small, cosy, intimate and private place with dark walls and luxurious interior.

