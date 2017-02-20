Must-Visit Malls in Town!

These notable malls have gone through a major face-lift from when we first knew them, way back in the ’90s. Let’s take a look at some of these iconic malls that we all love and know.

Lot 10, Jalan Bukit Bintang

As you stroll along the streets of Bukit Bintang, you would not miss the bright green exterior and red sign that says ‘Lot 10’. Since 1991, it’s been one of the most recognisable mall in Kuala Lumpur.

A transformation from the inside out

Lot 10 has kicked it up a notch with a rejuvenated interior but still keeping their significant colour, green. During the weekends, stop by Lot 10 and you can see the transformation it has undergone – an interior ceiling with a design inspired by sunlight piercing through the treetop canopy; a hoisting system that allows new innovation of moving décor pieces to hang down the central atrium, and a refurbished ground floor atrium.

Not forgetting the set up of the new Isetan The Japan Store last year and the renovated Hutong, Malaysia’s very first local heritage street food village, where you can eat to your heart’s content.

MEET.PLAY.#LOVELOT10

Say hello to Lot 10’s new-born mascot–a white 4-metre tall bear named Lottie, who loves shopping, eating, playing games, hanging out with friends, and taking selfies. Lottie will take on different looks at different times of the year; so, be sure to visit Lottie and Instagram the moments.