Miss Universe Contestant Swaps Bikini For Kaftan

Miss Universe Great Britian 2017 finalist Muna Jama did not win the title, but she’s made history by scoring a victory of another kind.

A Muslim, Muna stayed true to her beliefs by wearing a kaftan instead of a bikini for the swimsuit round, becoming the first to do so.

Muna says of the decision, to Metro UK, “I wouldn’t wear a bikini to the beach, so I’m not going to wear one in a competition to score points.” Deciding to campaign for her right to cover up, she brought it up to the organisers and hoped for the best — and they listened.

She wrote on her Instagram: “This moment has proved that I am capable of almost anything I set my mind to and limitations is a status waiting to be changed. I thank everyone who stood beside me and believed in my vision.”

Muna’s goal of empowerment doesn’t just stop at one woman. She’s the co-founder of Cloudless Research, a start-up tackling illegal migration and child abuse in East Africa.

Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see a Miss Universe in a kaftan at the grand finals — and she could be from Malaysia!

Cover image credit: SWNS.com