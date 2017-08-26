Miss Universe Contestant Swaps Bikini For Kaftan

Miss Universe Great Britian 2017 finalist Muna Jama did not win the title, but she’s made history by scoring a victory of another kind.
A Muslim, Muna stayed true to her beliefs by wearing a kaftan instead of a bikini for the swimsuit round, becoming the first to do so.
It takes bravery, emotional resilience and most importantly surrounding yourself with strong minded people who are prepared to make great sacrifices to welcome permanent and positive change. I may not be able to unwrite a moment in my life but I know a moment will never define me. I will always rise above your expectations and pushed past your limitations. You are what you say you are, and your imaginations can be your worst enemy unless you overcome your fears. Be careful of what you think of others because it’s a reflection of what you are. Work at being a better person, and one day we can welcome a better World. . . This moment has proved that I am capable of almost anything I set my mind to and limitations is a status waiting to be changed. I thank everyone who stood beside me and believed in my vision. 🙏🙌❤😘😙😘😍🙆😊💓 . . #missuniverse #mugb2017 #missuniversegb #fear #migrant #refugee #positive #change #love #modelling #friends #family #girls #pageant #empowerment #inspiration #inspire #aspire #history #munajama #caftan #kaftan #stage #london #dubai #love #indonesia #malaysia @missuniversegb Photographer @leedarephotography
Muna says of the decision, to Metro UK, “I wouldn’t wear a bikini to the beach, so I’m not going to wear one in a competition to score points.” Deciding to campaign for her right to cover up, she brought it up to the organisers and hoped for the best — and they listened.
She wrote on her Instagram: “This moment has proved that I am capable of almost anything I set my mind to and limitations is a status waiting to be changed. I thank everyone who stood beside me and believed in my vision.”
A proud highlight for me this year, what an amazing experience! I made history! The contestants and I raised so much money and most importantly raised awareness for Strongbones Children’s Charity and Sheroes Hangout in India. Opportunities like this do not come around often so it’s important to make the most and take in every moment like it’s your last. I have had a great and positive response from people from all walks of life and could not be more thankful that this opportunity has made our paths cross. Big thank you to Paula and Miss Universe for the chance and of course I can’t forget the lovely ladies that I had the pleasure to share the stage with – to all the Miss Universe Great Britain finalist 🙌💕💕 and congratulations to Anna Burdzy, well done beautiful! 😘😘👑🎉🎊 #missuniverse #maraldress #mugb2017 #onecrown #blacksash #munajama #missuniversegb #pageant #dress #eveningwear #London #NewYork #Paris #girls #women #power #strength #empowerment #red #black #white #MissUniverse #page #pageantry #catwalk #Model #history @missuniversegb . Photography @nickreynoldsphotography
Muna’s goal of empowerment doesn’t just stop at one woman. She’s the co-founder of Cloudless Research, a start-up tackling illegal migration and child abuse in East Africa.
Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see a Miss Universe in a kaftan at the grand finals — and she could be from Malaysia!
