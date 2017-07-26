Navigation

Malaysia-born Diana Chan Wins MasterChef Australia 2017!

Diana Chan now joins the ranks of Penang-born Adam Liaw Chan, winner of the contest in Season Two back in 2010.

The home cook, who works as an accountant, beat fellow finalist Ben Ungermann by just a point in the nail-biting finale.

Who is Diana Chan?

Raised in Johor Bahru, Diana is now based in Melbourne. She’s earned AUD$250,000 (RM848,642) in prize money, a trophy, plus a monthly food column in Delicious magazine.

Currently an accountant, she hopes to open a ‘fresh and casual’ restaurant in inner Melbourne with the prize money. Fusion flavours are sure to be on the menu, as she says: “I definitely want to have Malaysian influences. But balanced, wholesome and delicious — that’s my criteria.”

During the competition, she wowed the judges with Malaysia-inspired oatmeal prawns with vegetables in a creamy sauce. And, she’s impressed judges and viewers alike with her steely determination.

Diana’s story is inspiration not to give up the dream. Keep at your true passion, even if you have to take a detour and pursue something else in the meantime to get there!

 

Source: The Malay MailTVNZ

