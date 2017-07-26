Malaysia-born Diana Chan Wins MasterChef Australia 2017!

Diana Chan now joins the ranks of Penang-born Adam Liaw Chan, winner of the contest in Season Two back in 2010.

The home cook, who works as an accountant, beat fellow finalist Ben Ungermann by just a point in the nail-biting finale.

This is it! 🎉 The Grand Finale is HERE and we’re just three rounds away from finding out who will be crowned Australia’s #MasterChefAU for 2017! SPOILER WARNING: We’ll be posting LIVE tonight alongside the broadcast in AEST, including the winner announcement A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:36am PD

Who is Diana Chan?

We’re so proud to crown @diana.chan.au our MasterChef for 2017! 🎉 A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT



Raised in Johor Bahru, Diana is now based in Melbourne. She’s earned AUD$250,000 (RM848,642) in prize money, a trophy, plus a monthly food column in Delicious magazine.

Currently an accountant, she hopes to open a ‘fresh and casual’ restaurant in inner Melbourne with the prize money. Fusion flavours are sure to be on the menu, as she says: “I definitely want to have Malaysian influences. But balanced, wholesome and delicious — that’s my criteria.”

During the competition, she wowed the judges with Malaysia-inspired oatmeal prawns with vegetables in a creamy sauce. And, she’s impressed judges and viewers alike with her steely determination.

We admire @diana.chan.au’s drive and passion… Can she win #MasterChefAU 2017 tonight? A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Diana’s story is inspiration not to give up the dream. Keep at your true passion, even if you have to take a detour and pursue something else in the meantime to get there!

Source: The Malay Mail, TVNZ