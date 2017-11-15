Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

Limited-edition Coffee You’ve Not Tasted Before

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 10:10 AM by
Prev1 of 4

Coffee gives most of us a good wake-up call! We all have our preferences when it comes to how we like our coffee — some veer towards the acidic end, while others savour something nuttier or chocolatey.

Coffee GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Why you should drink coffee: You Can Extend Your Life by Drinking Coffee?!

But sometimes, you just can’t spare the time to make a coffee run, and the nearest cafe may not be using beans that you fancy.

So, here’s a solution to ease your day.

Lenticular GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Try getting yourself hooked on Nespresso because they have come up with the Limited Edition Festive Variations Confetto Collection! There are three Original beverages to try, each with a specifically designed capsule.

They’ll definitely add a delicious kick to the holiday!

Prev1 of 4

Recipe_OL_Snowball_Ambiance

Snowball Coffee Recipe
Prep time: 5 mins

Ingredients:
1 capsule Nespresso Varaiations Confetto Snowball
50ml milk
Grated coconut
1 tsp coconut cream
1 snowball chocolate candy

Materials
Lungo glass
Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother

Method:

  1. Put 1 tsp coconut cream into Lungo glass
  2. Extract the coffee on top of the cream (40ml)
  3. Use the Aeroccino to prepare some hot milk froth, then add it to the top of the coffee
  4. Spread grated coconut on top of the coffee foam
  5. Decorate with a Snowball candy
Recipe_OL_Licorice_Ambiance

Licorice Coffee Recipe
Prep time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

1 capsule Nespresso Variations Confetto Licorice
20ml aniseed syrup
500ml whipped cream
1 liquorice roll candy

Materials
Lungo glass
Whipped cream dispenser

Method:

  1. Extract the coffee (40ml) into a Lungo glass
  2. Prepare some whipped cream by pouring the aniseed syrup and cream into the whipped cream dispenser
  3. Top the coffee with the aniseed whipped cream
  4. Decorate with a licorice roll candy

 

Optimized-Recipe_OL_Orangette_Ambiance

Orangette Coffee Recipe
Prep time: 5 mins

Ingredients:

1 capsule Nespresso variations Confetto Orangette
Chocolate sauce
1/2 tsp of orange jam or marmalade
30ml milk
1 Orangette candy

Materials

Espresso glass
Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother

Method:

  1. Put orange jam in the Espresso cup
  2. Cover the orange jam with a thin layer of chocolate sauce
  3. Use the Aeroccino to prepare some hot milk froth then add it to the top of the chocolate
  4. Extract the coffee on top (40ml)
  5. Decorate with an orangette candy

, , , ,

Related Stories

6 Genius Ways to Recycle Coffee Grounds

Guide to Order Like A Barista

5 Other Uses For Coffee Grounds