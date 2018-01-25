Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

Life Hack: Keep Your Flowers Fresher For Longer

Thursday, January 25, 2018 2:02 PM by

There’s nothing sadder than seeing your blooms droop and wilt away just days after having bought a fresh bunch. But fret not, all you need is a bottle of 7-up (yes, the soda!) to preserve it just a few days more. The apparent explanation behind this is that the addition of this soda will increase the acidity of the water – allowing it to travel up the stems of the flowers quicker – keeping them fresh and hydrated longer.

Susan Han, a professor in the plant, soil, and insect and science department at the University of Massachusetts Amherst advocates this method but specifies that it will take a three-to-one ratio of water to soda concoction. On top of that, put a few drops of bleach to stop the breeding of bacteria.

, , , , ,

Related Stories