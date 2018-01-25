Life Hack: Keep Your Flowers Fresher For Longer

There’s nothing sadder than seeing your blooms droop and wilt away just days after having bought a fresh bunch. But fret not, all you need is a bottle of 7-up (yes, the soda!) to preserve it just a few days more. The apparent explanation behind this is that the addition of this soda will increase the acidity of the water – allowing it to travel up the stems of the flowers quicker – keeping them fresh and hydrated longer.

Susan Han, a professor in the plant, soil, and insect and science department at the University of Massachusetts Amherst advocates this method but specifies that it will take a three-to-one ratio of water to soda concoction. On top of that, put a few drops of bleach to stop the breeding of bacteria.