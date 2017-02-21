Navigation

Leading Ladies That Will Totally Inspire You

Tuesday, February 21, 2017
R-E-S-P-E-C-T !

We devote our admiration and even tremble at the names of some of our favourite fictional ladies in conjunction of the upcoming International Women’s Day.

Our list of motivating movie characters features all kinds; boyish, feminine, girlie and spunky.

ANNA KARENINA IN ANNA KARENINA

Why we admire her: Married aristocrat and socialite Anna Karenina begins an affair with wealthy Count
Vronsky.

She is faced with Russian social norms and is forced to deal with her own insecurities and indecision.

Anna’s character represents a generation of women who faced sexual dominion and demanded for personal liberation and sexual freedom.

Read also : Celebrating Women!

Inspiring quote:
“I SIMPLY WANT TO LIVE; TO CAUSE NO EVIL TO ANYONE BUT MYSELF.”

