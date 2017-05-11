Is Motherhood+Career An Impossible Balance?

Women in Malaysia often feel as though they have to choose between having a career or having a family
A new study by Monster Malaysia reveals some of the biggest challenges women face at the
workplace, and why employers need to consider more family-friendly work arrangements for
mothers.
The great irony of mothers who achieve professional success is that they do so at some cost to their children.
In a bid to show support and encourage more mothers to re-join the workforce, Monster
Malaysia recently launched the #SheMakesItWork campaign to raise greater awareness on
issues women across Southeast Asia face at work.
Source : Monster Malaysia