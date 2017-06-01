INDULGE as you watch a movie

It’s a lazy weekend afternoon, you and your family, decide to go to the movies. So… what’s for lunch or dinner? It might be a drag to think about where to go with the different preferences you have to consider. Why not have your lunch or dinner at the movie theatre itself?

Have you ever felt like it is such a rush to get to the cinemas especially after a meal? TGV’s INDULGE offers you a cinematic and gastronomical experience. As you feast your eyes upon the screen you’ll be feeding your stomachs with delightful gourmet dishes. Let me walk you through it.