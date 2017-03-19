Indoor Plants That Are Perfect For People Who Kill Houseplants

The final touch that interior designers always add to a room to make it feel complete? A little greenery.

The earthy-minimalist design style is all over Instagram lately and it seems like everyone’s rushing out to buy up their weight in indoor plants.

But if you have a black thumb, bringing plant life into your home can be intimidating—after all, you don’t want to be a botanical murderer!

For the person who can barely keep a succulent alive, here are the easiest plants to take care of.

391edf005574f82d30ca2664c774d478 Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree “Most Popular” and beloved by interior designers, fiddle leaf figs are pretty easy to take care of and can end up growing six feet tall. 28b9da3475898008851d3259f2b21799 Maidenhair Fern Fluffy and flowy, the Maidenhair Fern does well in low-light environments that mimic the forest floor. 560ffcf2954ea8dbdc12ca44a97a5bd2 Jade Plant Because they’re tough little succulents, jade plants can last a long time without water. Make sure they’re in the sun for at least four hours a day. snake-plant-1 Snake Plant ( Canggih name : Sansevieria) Caring for it is very straightforward. These plants can be neglected for weeks at a time. chinese-evergreen Chinese Evergreen ( Canggih name: Aglaonema) This one can make even the novice “indoor gardener” look like an expert ;) c45f19d0daebb66121e119465c7e866d Pothos Pothos plants might be the MVPs of the houseplant world. With their sprawling vines and palm-sized green leaves, pothos add tons of greenery to your home with minimal effort.

Image source : Pinterest

Source : Leedy Interiors