The IKEA Item Game of Thrones Fans Are Coveting

Besides having magnificent shoulders, Jon Snow of Game of Thrones fame has a very fine cape.

It’s toasty enough for when winter is here… and for looking intimidating even when confronted with strong wind (so fluffeh!!). Warm, fuzzy and masculine at once — it’s the perfect combo for any self-respecting Night Walker.

But, for the love of the Iron Throne, let’s hope all of Westeros doesn’t find out Jon’s wearing an IKEA rug. Sshh.

Say what?!!

From humble rug to trusty cape

Thanks to instructions from IKEA, now you can make your very own cape for that GoT marathon (air-conditioning strongly recommended).

Sadly, the rug doesn’t seem to be available in IKEA Malaysia as it’s not exactly tropical chic.

So, if you know anyone who’s travelling to a country where winter is coming, you know what to ask for! (We will not be held responsible for broken allegiances and promises.)

 

Image credits: Giphy, boredpanda.com, mirror.co.uk

