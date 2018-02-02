HW Reads: Books To Inspire Change In Your Life!

This year, we’re embarking on a campaign to spark positive changes in life. We believe the mind holds a lot of power over our actions — mind over matter! And books, undeniably, feed the mind and soul.

Whether it’s motivation, a change in perspective, or a mentor that you’re looking for, you’ll find it within these pages.

Mentors at Your Fingertips

Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World

By Timothy Ferriss

Tim Ferriss gathers a stellar cast of go-getters to present an insight into the way they think — and how they’re so successful. When I found out Arianna Huffington, Ben Stiller, Ashton Kutcher, Neil Gaiman, and Bear Grylls would be some of the people featured, I knew I had to read it!

Where else would you get their answers to questions like “In the last five years, what new belief, behaviour, or habit has most improved your life?” Or “When you feel overwhelmed or unfocused, what do you do?”

If you’ve ever wished to pick the brains of the world’s most influential people, this is the book to get. The information is presented in a digestible Q&A style, just as the title promises.

Fave Quote: “I make loads of mistakes daily. But mistakes can be identified and corrected (or at least addressed) in the moment. A failure is a collection of small mistakes that haven’t been identified along the way.”

Read by Adelina Tan, deputy editor

Scroll to the last page to win a copy of this book!