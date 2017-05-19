Navigation

How To Stay Motivated And Succeed

Feeling stuck in a rut lately or just can’t fire up that passion to live your life to the fullest? Check out these 5 ways you can stay passionate about achieving your dreams:

  1. Visualise your goal

    Think about how you’ll get there and picture it happening, down to the last detail to continue.

  2. List all your reasons for wanting to achieve your goal

    It’s easy to get distracted by daily life, so by writing it down, you’ll have something to keep you on track.

  3. Break it down into smaller achievements with realistic deadlines and rewards

    If you try to achieve it all in a month, you’re setting yourself up for frustration.

  4. Have a strategy, but be prepared to change course

    Don’t quit because of setbacks. Let Thomas Edison inspire you in this department: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

  5. Don’t be embarrassed to ask for help

    Sharing your goal with someone helps you to believe in it to stay motivated, and having a good support system is important to actually turn your dreams into reality.

*This article first appeared in the Her World x Coffee Bean Real-Life Stories as told by Inspiring Women that came with our March issue, and was written by Eena Houzyama. Information was sourced from Forbes.com

