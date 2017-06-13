How To Deal With A Toxic Family Member?

Cutting friends who are toxic is easier said than done – we know. But what happens when that toxic person turns out to be a family member? We show you ways to deal with it:

Accept the fact Reflect on the relationship and notice how you are caught in an unhealthy cycle. If your family member’s behaviour doesn’t change, give yourself time to mourn the loss of this relationship and the move on.

Work on your self-esteem Family member influence one another, so it is hard not to be affected if you feel insecure. Remember, no one can make you feel bad without your permission.

Set boundaries Make toxic family member aware of your limits and boundaries. You need to know what you don’t want and find ways to protect yourself.

Focus on taking care of yourself While you are part of a family system, you are still an individual who has your own thoughts, feelings, and identity. Once you decide to end the toxic relationship and be independent, distance yourself from the way that person views the world and their definition of who you are.