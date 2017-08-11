Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
A Legendary Night with Dato Sheila MajidA Legendary Night with Dato Sheila MajidAre You Ready For the SEA Games?Are You Ready For the SEA Games?Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!How To Get The Best Bathing ExperienceHow To Get The Best Bathing Experience7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making

5 steps to teaching your kids about consent

Friday, August 11, 2017 10:10 AM by
Prev1 of 6

According to the Malaysian Youth Sexual and Reproductive Health Survey 2016, young Malaysians are still unclear about the weight of consent. Even though 60% of youths today know the importance of consent before sex, 34% of them are still not realising the significance of consent. Rape can go unnoticed if we don’t get to talking about these things with the younger ones. Sex education is essential for everyone and it starts at home. Here’s how you can start with these 5 steps to start having a conversation with your little ones about consent.

Prev1 of 6

Related Stories

2017 Hari Raya Ads That You Should Check...

WIN! Fantastic Prizes This July 2017!

WIN! Awesome Prizes This August!

Put your gadgets away & enjoy amazing di...

How Often Should Your Child Exercise?

New Activities for Kids This School Holi...