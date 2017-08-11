5 steps to teaching your kids about consent

According to the Malaysian Youth Sexual and Reproductive Health Survey 2016, young Malaysians are still unclear about the weight of consent. Even though 60% of youths today know the importance of consent before sex, 34% of them are still not realising the significance of consent. Rape can go unnoticed if we don’t get to talking about these things with the younger ones. Sex education is essential for everyone and it starts at home. Here’s how you can start with these 5 steps to start having a conversation with your little ones about consent.