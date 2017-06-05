4 Other Uses For Vinegar

You don’t have to only drizzle vinegar over salads – here are other nifty ways this little powerhouse liquid can change your life:

1. Get rid of odours

Your fridge smells bad? Give it a thorough wipe down with a solution of equal parts water and vinegar to get rid of the stink.

2. A squeaky clean bathroom

There’s nothing worse than having little bits of grime and dirt or soap scum stuck in the nooks and crannies of your shower. Try soaking a cloth in vinegar before sprinkling baking soda liberally over it and get scrubbing.

3. Get stubborn stains out of your toilet

Try pouring undiluted white vinegar into your toilet bowl and let it sit for about 5 to 10 minutes. Stains should come out after a good flush. For those spots that are a little more stubborn, you’ll need to scrub them thoroughly with white vinegar.

4. Spruce up leather

If you’re finding mildew on your leather couch or jacket, give those items a wipe down with a solution that is half vinegar and half water to return them to their original condition.