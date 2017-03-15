Here’s How You Can Drink More H2O In 60 Secs

We’re going to make it easy for you. Promise.

We know that we should be drinking lots of water—as in, our beverage choices should probably consist of something other than lattes and teh tariks.

And we know—like, *really* know—that a cup of coffee feels more critical than H2O

But, frankly, in order to reap the benefits of water (clearer skin, a more efficient metabolism, and less toxins, to name a few), you actually have to drink it—lots of it. And preferably in its purest form.

Here are some stealth ways to help you knock back more water throughout your day.

Get a bigger water bottle

Shop here

Think on the bright side, with this new extra volume means that you don’t have to make fewer trips to the kitchen —embrace the lazy. It’s your bottle of encouragement to motivate you to finish it all.