Bodyweight work can get tedious and boring at home on your own. Switch it up by downloading the song ‘Flowers’ byMoby. Most of the song’s lyrics are ‘Bring Sally up, Bring Sally down’ – so, squat accordingly! It may sound easy, but trust us, your thighs and bum will burn. To up the ante, get your friends to join in on the challenge to see who can stick to it all the way till the song ends.