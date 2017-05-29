How To Have A Healthier Week

Whether you’re trying to lose weight, get in shape or live an overall more wholesome life, eating healthy provides a variety of benefits. Start on a healthier diet with these five tips:

MEATLESS MONDAY

Eating less meat may sound tough, but did you know it can actually reduce your chances of heart disease and stroke, curb obesity, and limit your cancer risk? On top of that, you get to save a lot with a vegetarian diet.

SUGAR-FREE TUESDAY

Adding a little sugar to your diet may not be harmful to your body, but the sweet stuff is nothing but empty calories. If it’s possible to eliminate it from your diet, do it. It’ll reduce your chances of contracting diabetes, and does amazing things to your body like improving your memory, and keeping you awake and alert throughout the day.

NO-JUNK WEDNESDAY

We feel you: we’d eat potato chips and ice cream everyday if they weren’t so bad for health. Thankfully, there are healthier alternatives that are yummy. Instead of reaching for the highly processed stuff, opt for vegetable chips or better yet, munch on bite-sized fruits like grapes when you’re watching TV.

SLUMBER THURSDAY

A statistic released by Sleep Cycle has revealed that the average Malaysian only gets six and a half hours of sleep a night. No wonder everyone feels sluggish in the morning. To combat this problem, try sleeping an hour earlier than usual. You’ll see how much your body has changes after a week or two.

FLUID FRIDAY

About 60 per cent of our body is composed of water. This means that nearly all of our bodily systems do not function well when we’re dehydrated. Hence, make it a habit to drink eight cups of water a day. One of the easiest ways to keep track of your fluid intake is to download apps like Daily Water Free.

*This article was written by Stephanie Yap and first appeared in Her World January 2017