5 Eating Out Hacks For A Healthier Diet
Lydia Phua, a nutritionist at Healthworks Mont Kiara suggests these tips when you dine out next:
- Skip the basket of bread and order bruschetta if possible. Topped with fresh tomatoes, these tiny toasts help keep your portions in check.
- If the basket of freshly baked bread is too tempting to pass up, skip butter and dip the bread lightly in olive oil – it’ll taste just as good.
- Ask for any sauces or dressings to be served on a separate dish, so you can control how much goes into your meal.
- Vegetables that are served on the side are often sauteed with oil or a slick of butter. Request for steamed vegetables instead if you’re watching your diet.
- Drink wine instead of cocktails, which are essentially a mix of liqueurs and syrups that quickly add up in calories.