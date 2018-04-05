Navigation

Dapur With Love Awards 2018 #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

5 Eating Out Hacks For A Healthier Diet

Thursday, April 5, 2018 12:12 PM by

Lydia Phua, a nutritionist at Healthworks Mont Kiara suggests these tips when you dine out next:

  1. Skip the basket of bread and order bruschetta if possible. Topped with fresh tomatoes, these tiny toasts help keep your portions in check.
  2. If the basket of freshly baked bread is too tempting to pass up, skip butter and dip the bread lightly in olive oil – it’ll taste just as good.
  3. Ask for any sauces or dressings to be served on a separate dish, so you can control how much goes into your meal.
  4. Vegetables that are served on the side are often sauteed with oil or a slick of butter. Request for steamed vegetables instead if you’re watching your diet.
  5. Drink wine instead of cocktails, which are essentially a mix of liqueurs and syrups that quickly add up in calories.

, , , , ,

Related Stories

Can You Inherit Diabetes?

Ultimate Roast Chicken Caesar Salad

Two Delicious Oats Inspired Recipes