4 Tips For Using Essential Oils

Ritta Ramli, Harmony and Transformation Advisor, specialises in essential oils and the ‘raindrop technique’, a combination of aromatherapy and massage that brings balance and harmony to the body. “I perform this technique on the feet and spinal cord by layering pure therapeutic grade essential oils. It is very gentle yet extremely powerful,” she says. We got her to share tips on how you can harness the benefits of essential oils even in the comfort of your own home:

1. Selecting

Only high quality essential oils promote healing. 100 per cent pure oils contain nothing but plant extracts – nothing is added or removed. Fragrance oils and food-grade oils should not be confused with pure essential oils.

2. Applying

Essential oils are highly concentrated, so never apply them directly to your skin as they can cause adverse reactions. Dilute them first with carrier oils such as virgin olive oil or coconut oil. Less is definitely more!

3. Inhaling

There are no significant benefits to sniffing an essential oil straight from the bottle. Instead, place a few drops on your palms, rub them together, and inhale the oil from your palms as it evaporates. If possible, hold your breath for a few seconds before exhaling.

4. Diffusing

Essential oils are a chemical-free alternative to synthetic air fresheners. All you need is an essential oil diffuser that disperses microscopic droplets into the air. Certain oils can even relieve stress or nasal and chess congestions.

Do note: if you’re pregnant, check with your doctor whether it’s safe for you to use essential oils.

*This article first appeared in Her World June 2015 and was written by Carmen Chow