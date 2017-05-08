4 Exercise Moves To Firm Up Your Butt

If you’re looking to get those cheeks (we don’t mean the ones on your face) uplifted and firm, you don’t need to hit the gym hours on end! Just read on for easy moves that you can do at home – right after you tuck your little ones in bed:

Glute bridges This not only works your butt, but will help tighten your core and firm up those hamstrings too! Try doing 20 reps first. Once you’ve built up some of that muscle, try putting a dumbbell on your hips for added resistance. No dumbbells? Fill up a water bottle and thrust away for tighter cheeks!

Thrusters In the world of CrossFit, we call this movement thrusters, only with a barbell. Here, you’ll be using a pair of dumbbells instead and trust us when we say that if you do this for high reps, it will double up as a great cardio workout as well – try throwing in some burpees between sets. For example, 10 thusters, 10 burpees is one set. Now, do 3 sets. For those without dumbbells, again, you can fill up water bottles. For those more adept at using weights, try doing this with an empty travel hand luggage. Or, if you’re comfortable and experienced enough (please do not do this if you are inexperienced as it may lead to injuries; stick to dumbbells or bottles), fill up your luggage!

Side lunges These are great because they target the side of your butt that will help give you that perky rounded shape! To up the ante, try doing this with a resistance band and really feel that burn.