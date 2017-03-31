4 Body Toning Exercises To Try

With rainy weather hitting us full force lately, it can be difficult to lace up your shoes and get your feet pounding the pavement. But, fret not, check out these four body toning exercises to do at home – starting tonight! If you’re not sure of how many reps to do, we recommend you group these movements as one set. Then, download a Tabata timer app and programme it such that you do 45 seconds of work with 15 seconds of rest. For example, 45 seconds of jumping jacks, rest for 15 seconds, 45 seconds of side plank crunches, rest for 15 seconds, and so on so forth. Once you’ve finished the set, repeat it four more times!

Jumping Jacks We know we said body toning but don’t forget that you still need to throw in some cardio to burn fat in order for the toning to work. Bet you haven’t done these in years but you won’t need a lot of space and try doing 100 as fast as possible to get your heart rate up. And when you get tired, think of how at least it’s not burpees, am I right? Side Plank Crunches Oof, you’re going to really feel the burn with this one. But hey, you’ll be blasting those love handles to infinity and beyondddddd! Overhead Tricep Extensions Don’t forget that your arms need a little TLC as well, especially your triceps as they are harder to get to compared to your biceps. If you don’t have a dumbbell lying around – no problemo! Just fill up a huge water bottle and use that as weights instead. Psst… now you don’t have an excuse! Glute Bridges You don’t have to squat and squat till the cows come home to get that bubble butt! Try squeezing in this movement (pun intended) to watch those inner thighs firm up and booty grow.