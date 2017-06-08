Navigation

Go on a Mauritius holiday

Kick off those sandals, lay out a beach mat, and bring out your picnic basket for a beach holiday. Take a trip to an island in the India Ocean, Republic of Mauritius. It is known for its beaches, protected coral-reef lagoons, and golf getaways. According to a CNN article, Mauritius is known to have a multiracial country (just like Malaysia!) which meant the variety of foods from all over the world – from Indian, European and Chinese cuisines and to a now more refined Mauritian food for many to savour which are inspired by the Creole traditions.

Republic of Mauritius includes 2 islands, Mauritius and Rodrigues. Pic credit: Info Mauritius

TRMA-Resort-Exterior-PW08R

The exterior of the resort.

TRMA-The-Plantation-Overlooking-the-Sea-MK1309

Have some tea or coffee while breathing in the air at the verandah overlooking the sea.

TRMA-Colonial-Garden-View-Junior-Suite-MK1309

Colonial Garden View Junior Suites: An ideal family room that can accommodate up to two adults and two children! You can also opt to get a sea view junior suite.

TRMA-Colonial-Ocean-View-Suite-Living-Area-MK1309

Colonial Ocean Front Suite: Spend some quality time in the living room of the Colonial Suite.

TRMA-Babysitter-MK1309

If you are at The Residence, Mauritius and would like to have some me-time, they have a nanny service you can count on.

