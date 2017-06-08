Go on a Mauritius holiday

Kick off those sandals, lay out a beach mat, and bring out your picnic basket for a beach holiday. Take a trip to an island in the India Ocean, Republic of Mauritius. It is known for its beaches, protected coral-reef lagoons, and golf getaways. According to a CNN article, Mauritius is known to have a multiracial country (just like Malaysia!) which meant the variety of foods from all over the world – from Indian, European and Chinese cuisines and to a now more refined Mauritian food for many to savour which are inspired by the Creole traditions.