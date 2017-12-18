Where To Go For Lavish Festive Meals

Toast to a good year and treat your loved ones to premium delicacies in a luxe setting.

Find out which hotels are serving up what gourmet festive eats this holiday season!

Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur

At the Manhattan-style Arthur’s Bar & Grill, revel in joyous merriment as the scent of delicious food wafts past and tempts you to go for seconds.

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner

24th December // 7pm to 10:30pm

RM288 nett per person

A showcase of western, Japanese and local dishes — the variety ranges from fresh seafood and live oyster stations to gourmet Asian and Western salads, charcuterie, carvery, soup and hot dishes, and the dessert station. Treat your taste bids to both festive favourites as well as fusion creations.

Christmas Day Buffet Lunch

25th December // 12 noon to 3pm

RM235 nett per person

The mouthwatering spread includes fresh seafood and oysters, gourmet Asian and western salads, charcuterie items and sushi, a variety of breads and cheeses, turkey with chestnut and apple stuffing and Australian grain-fed Black Angus prime rib.

Sweeten the day with Christmas goodies such as Morello Fantastic Cheese Cake, raspberry cream puffs, and clementine bread and butter pudding.

For reservations, please call 03 2074 3900