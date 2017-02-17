Workshops To Try This Weekend

Bored with the usual movie date? Or probably running out of things to do? Why not try out something different this time around. Try something artsy instead! We’ve gathered some cool workshop around Klang Valley that you can go to unleash your inner creativity!

Basic Calligraphy by DC Calligraphy

Self-taught calligrapher and hand letterer Denise Chen wants to share her love of beautiful handwriting. The 3 and a half hour workshop teaches you how to prepare your calligraphy pen and nib as well as develop your own lettering style. There’s no need to hire any designers to do pretty lettering for you after this!

Check out Denise’s creations on Instagram!

Awe Gallery, Jalan 20/13, Taman Paramount, 46300 PJ.

Brush Lettering by Inks and Letters

Modern brush lettering is spontaneous art at its best — which renders creativity. Here you can learn basic letter-forms and fave fun incorporating watercolor in your creation.! This 3-hr class will equipt you with the skills that you need to master water color art!

You can also stalk the beautiful works of Jil and Inez, the driving force behind Inks and Letters on their Instagram:

Jil : www.instagram.com/inksandletters

Inez : www.instagram.com/inezcalligraphy

Click to register here!

11, Jalan SS 26/8, Taman Mayang Jaya, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Make Your Own Terrarium by Ohsum Mossum Terrariums

Create your own low maintenance ecosystem! The team at Ohsum Mossum provides an awesome workshop, inclusive of materials and master sifu guidance, they’ll give you ‘the’ tips to build and bring home a moss terrarium. You’ll need roughly 2 hours to architect the craft. Do contact them for more information!

*They’re made up of up-cycled materials! Isn’t that just great?

Glass Painting Classes by Creative Cottage

When glass and paints are combined, they create amazing works of art. In fact, it is not very tough to do. You can create a beautiful painting in a day. All you need to do glass painting is a little patience along with determination! There are three types of glass painting classes; each specializing in a specific art form – oil-based paint, enamel paint and special effects.

Creative Cottage, Lot 352, Level 3, Amcorp Mall, 18, Jalan Persiaran Barat, 46050 PJ.

Enjoy trying!