Workshops To Try This Weekend

Friday, February 17, 2017 10:10 AM by

Bored with the usual movie date? Or probably running out of things to do? Why not try out something different this time around. Try something artsy instead! We’ve gathered some cool workshop around Klang Valley that you can go to unleash your inner creativity!

Via DC Calligraphy Facebook

Basic Calligraphy by DC Calligraphy

Self-taught calligrapher and hand letterer Denise Chen  wants to share her love of beautiful handwriting. The 3 and a half hour workshop teaches you how to prepare your calligraphy pen and nib as well as develop your own lettering style. There’s no need to hire any designers to do pretty lettering for you after this!

Check out Denise’s creations on Instagram! 
Awe Gallery, Jalan 20/13, Taman Paramount, 46300 PJ.

 

Via Inks and Letters Facebook

Brush Lettering by Inks and Letters 

Modern brush lettering is  spontaneous art at its best — which renders creativity. Here you can learn basic letter-forms and fave fun incorporating watercolor in your creation.! This 3-hr class will equipt you with the skills that you need to master water color art!

You can also stalk  the beautiful works  of Jil and Inez, the driving force behind Inks and Letters on their Instagram:
Jil : www.instagram.com/inksandletters
Inez : www.instagram.com/inezcalligraphy

Click to register here!

11, Jalan SS 26/8, Taman Mayang Jaya, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Via Ohsum Mossum Facebook

Make Your Own Terrarium by Ohsum Mossum Terrariums

Create your own  low maintenance ecosystem!  The team at Ohsum Mossum provides an awesome workshop, inclusive of materials and master sifu  guidance, they’ll give you ‘the’ tips to build and bring home a moss terrarium. You’ll need roughly 2 hours to architect the craft. Do contact them for more information!

*They’re made up of up-cycled materials! Isn’t that just great?

Glass Painting Classes by Creative Cottage

When glass and paints are combined, they create amazing works of art. In fact, it is not very tough to do. You can create a beautiful painting in a day. All you need to do glass painting is a little patience along with  determination!  There are three types of glass painting classes; each specializing in a specific art form – oil-based paint, enamel paint and special effects.
Creative Cottage, Lot 352, Level 3, Amcorp Mall, 18, Jalan Persiaran Barat, 46050 PJ.

Enjoy trying!

