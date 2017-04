Take a deep breath, no one’s gonna think you’re dead.

Smartphones have become such an integrated part of our lives that many of us feel really uncomfortable at the thought of leaving our phones behind on purpose. While your phones are undoubtedly useful, it’s important that we can learn to be comfortable without them and unwind. Here are some fun and simple activities that you can do while unplugged from your phone. They may seem mundane but you might be surprised how much you enjoy doing them.