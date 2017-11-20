Fun learning with Lorna Whiston

The English language is so important in communicating to everyone around us. Words are just so powerful in helping one express their thoughts and feelings. It is definitely a bad thing to bottle it up.

Lorna Whiston English Language Centre helps your children discover their confidence in expressing themselves using the English language. Catering to students aged four to 18, the classes are structured to engage them in listening, speaking, reading and writing.

Here it from the kids themselves what they have to say about Lorna Whiston:

Lorna Whiston introduces a fun, fresh and effective approach to learning. The teachers are friendly and the smaller classrooms ensure that more attention is given to each of us.

– Khoo Hwei Minn, Advanced Language 4 In Lorna Whiston, teachers take the time to understand and relate to the students. This way, we don’t feel so intimidated. In short, Lorna Whiston is truly a fun and magnificent English language centre.

– Kuan Zhou-E, Advanced Language 4 Lorna Whiston is a very nice place to study. The teachers are very kind and friendly. They have helped me in writing good essays – I have improved my writing skills.

– Goh Jan Shen, Advanced Language 4 The games during classes make learning fun, while we continue to learn as much as we should. This makes it easier for us to remember what we need to know.

– Celine Yong, Advanced Language 4 Lorna Whiston is the perfect English language centre for us. We are provided with a great atmosphere for studying and there are many experienced teachers. My creative writing skills have improved.

– Justin Rong, Language Extension 6

For more information about Lorna Whiston English Language Centre and how to unlock your child’s capabilities and confidence in communication, call 03 77271909 (TTDI).