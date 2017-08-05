Fun Board Games To Play With Kids

From sushi to happy ghosts to cha cha-ing chickens, these board games will give you hours of fun with the kids.

Sushi Go Party

Don’t say we didn’t warn you: this adorable card game is likely to make you feel hungry. Earn points by picking the sushi combos that convert to the most points at the end of every round – but be careful, as cute as they look, certain sushi types will make you lose points. RM199 at meeples.com.my

Ages 8 and above; 2 to 8 players

Geistesblitz / Ghost Blitz

As the story goes, Balduin, the house ghost, finds an enchanted camera and takes pictures with it. But, the camera has a tendency to take pictures in the wrong colours. To win, be the fastest to pick the right item out of the five on the table! RM69 at boardgamecafe.biz

Ages 8 and above; 2 to 8 players

Chicken Cha Cha Cha

Guess which tile in the circuit matches the one in front of your chicken, and move forward if you’re correct. You can steal another chicken’s feather if you pass it! RM229 at meeples.com.my

