What foods to avoid when you’re on medication

We all know that when you’re under the weather, you’ll need to stay away from certain foods and drinks. It goes without saying when you’re on medication, you would also have to be aware what you consume.

Some food or drink will react with the drugs you take, for example, alcohol, which can cause side effects if you swallow your medicine with it, drink after you’ve taken your pill or take your medicine after you drink.

Food and medication

According to the National Consumers League and U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Consumer Reports, here’s a list of foods to avoid when you are on these various medication.

Antihistamines – to relieve those who have cold and allergies such as sneezing, rashes, runny nose, itchy eyes and so on.

AVOID ALCOHOL – It can add to the drowsiness which antihistamines causes. Analgesics/Antipyretics (Pain relievers/Fever reducers): acetaminophen – They are to alleviate mild to moderate pain from headaches, muscle aches, toothaches, backaches, menstrual crams, common cold, and lowers fever.

AVOID ALCOHOL: Be wary if you drink more three or more alcoholic drinks every day. Acetaminophen can cause liver damage. Antibacterials Quinolone Antibacterials – If you had an infection, these medications are known as antibiotics or antibacterials where you need to finish the drugs that were prescribed by your doctor. Examples – Ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin and moxifloxacin

AVOID CAFFEINE – Ask your doctor about taking your meals with caffeine when taking ciproflaxin because caffeine might be build up in your body. Tetracycline Antibacterials

AVOID THESE FOODS: Cheese, yogurt, milk, calcium supplements, and antacids with calcium because it can affect the body’s ability to absorb the antibiotic fully.

TAKE NOTE: More effective when eating it an hour before or two hours are eating. Antifungals – They are to treat or prevent fungal infections. Examples: fluconazole, itraconazole, posaconazole, voriconazole, griseofulvin and terbinafine

AVOID ALCOHOL – Taking griseofulvin with alcohol might cause your heart to beat faster and can cause flushing. Psychiatric Disorders Anti-anxiety and panic disorder medicines

AVOID ALCOHOL – It can add onto the side effects, i.e. drowsiness Antidepressants – Medicines to treat depression, OCD, general anxiety order, panic attacks, and some eating disorders.

TAKE NOTE: You can take these medications on a full or empty stomach.

AVOID ALCOHOL – It can also worsen the side effects caused by the medication, i.e. drowsiness Cardiovascular Disorders Glucosides i.e. Digoxin – For treating failure and abnormal heart rhythms. It helps control your heart rate and jump start your heart to work better.

TAKE NOTE: Take digoxin one hour before or two hours after eating. Try to do so because fiber can decrease the digoxin in your body.

AVOID BLACK LICORICE: It can cause irregular heart beat and heart attack. Hypothyroidism Thyroid drugs i.e. levothyroxine – To control hypothyroidism.

AVOID THESE FOODS: High-fiber foods, soybean, and walnuts which can prevent your body in absorbing the medication fully.

P.S. This is NOT an exhaustive list. When in DOUBT, always ask your doctor on what food or drinks you should stay away from during your medication.

