Spice Up Your Life with These Tips

When we heard the Spice Queen from Masterchef Asia Season 1 was coming to town last weekend, we knew we had to get her to share must-know tips on spices. Most Malaysians use spices daily in their cooking and Jasbir would be the best person to seek advice on all-things spice related. Here’s what Jasbir had to share with us when it comes to that fragrant, delicious and mouth-watering ingredient!

Her World : What is the best method to store spice? Should we refrigerate or not?

Jasbir : The best method is to store spices in a cool, dry place. I sometimes store them in airtight containers in the freezer.