Spice Up Your Life with These Tips

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 4:04 PM by
When we heard the Spice Queen from Masterchef Asia Season 1 was coming to town last weekend, we knew we had to get her to share must-know tips on spices. Most Malaysians use spices daily in their cooking and Jasbir would be the best person to seek advice on all-things spice related. Here’s what Jasbir had to share with us when it comes to that fragrant, delicious and mouth-watering ingredient!
Her World : What is the best method to store spice? Should we refrigerate or not?
Jasbir : The best method is to store spices in a cool, dry place. I sometimes store them in airtight containers in the freezer.
HW: Do spices have an expiry date?
Jasbir : They do if you don’t store them well.  Spices have a tendency to go rancid very fast if not stored well. Once they change colour or become clumpy they should not be used.
HW: How long should we keep spices once open from packaging?
Jasbir : Transfer spices in packets to airtight containers and store wrll. They should last up to 6 months.
HW : What would you say is the best places to get spices in Malaysia?
Jasbir : The local Indian Muslim traders in India Street are the best. They have traded in spices for generations.
HW : What spices are best used for meats?
Jasbir: Each meat is different.  Red meat would require lots of warm spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, Cumin and coriander just to mention a few.
