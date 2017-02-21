Make Your Own Super Quinoa Pudding

Hungry for some keen-wah?

It’s not only packed with nutrients but actually tastes pretty awesome too! Shall we begin?

Preparation:

10 minutes + 4 hours

(to soak rice)

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa

½ cup black glutinous rice, soaked for 4 hours

4 tbsp palm sugar

pinch of salt

200ml coconut milk

4 cups boiled water

METHOD

1. Pour 1 cup of quinoa and 2 cups of water into a saucepan. Bring to boil and cover with lid. Cook for 20

minutes and then set aside to cool.

2. Cook pre-soaked black glutinous rice with water for 30 minutes, then add salt, palm sugar and cooked quinoa. Cook for a further 10 minutes, until pudding thickens.

3. Leave to cool or serve immediately with a drizzle of coconut milk.

TIP : SOAK THE BLACK RICE FOR A FEW HOURS TO ACHIEVE A SOFT AND CHEWY TEXTURE.

