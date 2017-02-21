Make Your Own Super Quinoa Pudding

Hungry for some keen-wah?
It’s not only packed with nutrients but actually tastes pretty awesome too! Shall we begin?
Preparation:
10 minutes + 4 hours
(to soak rice)
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 cup quinoa
½ cup black glutinous rice, soaked for 4 hours
4 tbsp palm sugar
pinch of salt
200ml coconut milk
4 cups boiled water
METHOD
1. Pour 1 cup of quinoa and 2 cups of water into a saucepan. Bring to boil and cover with lid. Cook for 20
minutes and then set aside to cool.
2. Cook pre-soaked black glutinous rice with water for 30 minutes, then add salt, palm sugar and cooked quinoa. Cook for a further 10 minutes, until pudding thickens.
3. Leave to cool or serve immediately with a drizzle of coconut milk.
TIP : SOAK THE BLACK RICE FOR A FEW HOURS TO ACHIEVE A SOFT AND CHEWY TEXTURE.
Nayyyyy Quinoa not your thing? Looking for more recipes? Click here