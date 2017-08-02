Lobster Burger Comes to Town This Merdeka

Paying homage to our 60th National Day, Pince & Pints Restaurant and Bar has combined the best of both worlds and rolled out a mouthwatering creation: The Lobster Burger. You’ll want to mark your calendars and get your fill of it because it will only be available from the 1st of August to the 20th of September at RM148++.

There are no frills to it – not that there are any needed given that the patty is made of one entire lobster, the meat marinated with salt, crushed black pepper, butter, Italian parsley, house-made seasonings, breadcrumbs, and egg – making it a powerhouse of robust flavours sandwiched between a soft and lightly charred potato bun. Those a little wary of its texture, rest assured, the burger patty is slowly deep fried so as to ensure the lobster meat retains all of its moisture and juiciness.

Served with a side of fresh coleslaw and addictively crispy double-coated sweet potato fries, the entire dish comes with three different house-made sauces to boot. The first is the Garlic & Lobster sauce – an aromatic and heady concoction of garlic and lobster stock – derived from lobster shells reduced and simmer for two hours with butter. Those who prefer tangier and more full-bodied flavours will gravitate towards the Spicy Tomato sauce, with just the right amount of sweetness and spicy kick. Lastly, the Wasabi Mayo (my personal favourite) is smooth, creamy, and lightly tart – with just the slightest pungent hint of wasabi that is cleverly worked in so as not to overpower the palate.