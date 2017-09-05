Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
A Legendary Night with Dato Sheila MajidA Legendary Night with Dato Sheila MajidAre You Ready For the SEA Games?Are You Ready For the SEA Games?Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!How To Get The Best Bathing ExperienceHow To Get The Best Bathing Experience7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making

There’s An Indomie Cafe In Kuala Lumpur And We Can’t Wait To Try It Out

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 8:08 PM by

If you ever had Indomie at a mamak or just cooked on your own, you know how yummy it is that one packet of Indonesian instant noodles is.

A post shared by IndoBowl (@indobowlcafe) on

You may recognise them being a part of Tryst SS15 in Subang previously, but just a couple of months ago they came out on their own and opened, what they claim as Malaysia’s first Indomie cafe in Malaysia. As simple and delicious Indomie already is on its own, imagine having it with big add ons such as chicken chop, lamb chop, satay, prawns, even salmon and so many more!

A post shared by IndoBowl (@indobowlcafe) on

They are also known for their signature red and green sambal (Get the red sambal if you’re ok with spicy, green is for the less brave!), which said to be really delicious and a perfect pairing with the Indomie.

A post shared by IndoBowl (@indobowlcafe) on

Due to the overwhelming response from Malaysians coming over to get their hands on a plate, it’s best to keep updated through their social media platforms as they do sell out quite early.

Facebook: IndoBowlOfficial

Instagram: IndoBowl

Location: 72, Jalan Tasik Utama 7, Lakesfield, Sung Besi Kuala Lumpur 57000

Working hours: 10am-10pm

*Featured image credit: IndoBowlOfficial Facebook

, , , , ,

Related Stories

Beauty Shopping Above The Skies

Scallops With Truffle Mash

How To Make Healthy Fruit Popsicles

5 Restaurants That Serve Nasi Lemak Burg...

Lobster Burger Comes to Town This Merdek...

The Food Tutorials You Need To Watch Now