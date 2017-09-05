There’s An Indomie Cafe In Kuala Lumpur And We Can’t Wait To Try It Out

If you ever had Indomie at a mamak or just cooked on your own, you know how yummy it is that one packet of Indonesian instant noodles is.

You may recognise them being a part of Tryst SS15 in Subang previously, but just a couple of months ago they came out on their own and opened, what they claim as Malaysia’s first Indomie cafe in Malaysia. As simple and delicious Indomie already is on its own, imagine having it with big add ons such as chicken chop, lamb chop, satay, prawns, even salmon and so many more!

They are also known for their signature red and green sambal (Get the red sambal if you’re ok with spicy, green is for the less brave!), which said to be really delicious and a perfect pairing with the Indomie.

Due to the overwhelming response from Malaysians coming over to get their hands on a plate, it’s best to keep updated through their social media platforms as they do sell out quite early.

Facebook: IndoBowlOfficial

Instagram: IndoBowl

Location: 72, Jalan Tasik Utama 7, Lakesfield, Sung Besi Kuala Lumpur 57000

Working hours: 10am-10pm

*Featured image credit: IndoBowlOfficial Facebook