The Food Tutorials You Need To Watch Now

We’ve all seen those Buzzfeed Tasty videos that have us drooling and scrambling to file the recipe away for future uses. But beyond looking absolutely scrumptious and mouthwatering, food stylist and video maker David Ma has found a way to take it up a notch – by bringing to life visions of food tutorials if they were shot by iconic movie directors – such as the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Michael Bay, and Wes Anderson. The results? Food tutorials to end all food tutorials!

Inject graphic upclose shots and vibrant, vivid colours for spaghetti and meatballs a la Tarantino

Slow mo action with the odd yet rather frequent explosions and you’ll have piping hot Michael Bay waffles on your plate!

Quirky, whimsical, with retro Americana colours? Say no more – only Wes Anderson could whip up s’mores with such flair!