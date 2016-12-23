3 Themed Christmas Feasts to Indulge In

Dine out with friends and family at these places that are dishing up limited-time festive eats.

‘Tis the season to be jolly – and few things in life bring as much joy as scrumptious food enjoyed in the company of loved ones! Adelina Tan

Heritage Splendour

The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur is serving up sumptuous yet heart-warming classics for Christmas and New Year, at both the palatial Colonial Cafe, as well as the more modern Contango.

We sampled the Colonial Cafe’s Christmas Eve Dinner, and must say we truly enjoyed every scrumptious bite. Highlights were the Warm Fuzzy Mulled Wine; Australian Red Onion Soup with Gruyere Toasts; and Roasted Turkey with Parsnip Mashed, Roasted Root Vegetables, Stuffing and Giblet Gravy. The meat was cooked to tender perfection, which we can’t often say of turkey.

As you tuck into a well-curated flow of fine comfort food, seasoned with the laughter of loved ones and the tinkling of glasses, let The Solianos serenade you with their jazzy rendition of holiday jingles.

This elegant yet warm experience is reminiscent of a bygone era, where time flowed leisurely and there’s always room for good company.

Contango: RM180 nett per person for Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Lunch or Dinner; RM200 nett per person for New Year’s Eve Dinner and New Year’s Day Lunch or Dinner.

Colonial Cafe: RM280 nett per person / RM380 nett per person with wine pairing for Christmas Eve Dinner; RM220 nett per person / RM320 nett per person with wine pairing for Christmas Day; RM350 nett per person / RM480 nett per person with wine pairing for New Year’s Eve Dinner.

Call +603 – 2785 8000 for more information and reservations.

FOR MORE FESTIVE FOOD IDEAS, CLICK HERE!