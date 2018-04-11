Navigation

Egg Broccoli And Cheese Tortilla Muffin

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 12:12 PM by

This recipe was featured in our November 2016 Kids Take Over issue. 

Recipe created by kid chef Danish Harraz

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6

 

Ingredients:

4 tortillas

6 eggs

¼ cup fresh milk

¼ tsp black pepper powder

¼ tsp fine salt

1 tbsp fresh parsley

384g chopped broccoli

128g cherry tomatoes, sliced

1 pack streaky beef, chopped

1 tsp garlic, chopped

½ large onion, chopped

1 tsp olive oil

128g Cheddar cheese, shredded

 

Method:

  1. Preheat oven at 160°C.
  2. In a frying pan, heat up olive oil and sauté chopped onion. Stir until half soft.
  3. Add beef streaky and then garlic. Stir evenly and leave for a bit.
  4. Add broccoli. Stir evenly, and leave for a bit before removing from the pan.
  5. In a bowl, whisk eggs with fresh milk. Add salt, black pepper, and parsley. Whisk evenly.
  6. Cut each tortilla into 3 smaller circles. Use a mug as a guide.
  7. Coat muffin tray with non-stick spray. Place a tortilla circle in each muffin cup.
  8. Place broccoli evenly in every muffin cup.
  9. Pour egg mixture into each cup with a steady hand.
  10. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese on top of each muffin cup.
  11. Bake for 25 minutes or until well-baked.

 

 

 

