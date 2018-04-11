Egg Broccoli And Cheese Tortilla Muffin

This recipe was featured in our November 2016 Kids Take Over issue.
Recipe created by kid chef Danish Harraz
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients:
4 tortillas
6 eggs
¼ cup fresh milk
¼ tsp black pepper powder
¼ tsp fine salt
1 tbsp fresh parsley
384g chopped broccoli
128g cherry tomatoes, sliced
1 pack streaky beef, chopped
1 tsp garlic, chopped
½ large onion, chopped
1 tsp olive oil
128g Cheddar cheese, shredded
Method:
- Preheat oven at 160°C.
- In a frying pan, heat up olive oil and sauté chopped onion. Stir until half soft.
- Add beef streaky and then garlic. Stir evenly and leave for a bit.
- Add broccoli. Stir evenly, and leave for a bit before removing from the pan.
- In a bowl, whisk eggs with fresh milk. Add salt, black pepper, and parsley. Whisk evenly.
- Cut each tortilla into 3 smaller circles. Use a mug as a guide.
- Coat muffin tray with non-stick spray. Place a tortilla circle in each muffin cup.
- Place broccoli evenly in every muffin cup.
- Pour egg mixture into each cup with a steady hand.
- Sprinkle Cheddar cheese on top of each muffin cup.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until well-baked.