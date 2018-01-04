Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

3 Reasons To Love Cranberries

Thursday, January 4, 2018 1:01 PM by

Queen of the bunch

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), these little rubies are higher in antioxidants compared to blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and cherries.

No more pain

A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that drinking cranberry juice can lower the susceptibility to urinary tract infection (UTI) in women who have suffered from recent episodes. This is purportedly due to an active compound in cranberries that prevents bacteria from sticking to the walls of the bladder, says urologist Dr Courtenay Moore.

No makeup

For a very pretty and naturally flushed look, prick or crush a cranberry and rub it all over your lips to impart a healthy stain. You can even dab some on the apples of your cheeks!

 

, , , ,

Related Stories

How To Make Kale Chips

Try The Purple Diet

Seared Fjord Trout, Mango Pomelo Salad, ...

Why you should be eating organic foods

Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tal...

Truth or Myth : Is Rice Bad For You?