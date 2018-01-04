3 Reasons To Love Cranberries

Queen of the bunch

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), these little rubies are higher in antioxidants compared to blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and cherries.

No more pain

A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that drinking cranberry juice can lower the susceptibility to urinary tract infection (UTI) in women who have suffered from recent episodes. This is purportedly due to an active compound in cranberries that prevents bacteria from sticking to the walls of the bladder, says urologist Dr Courtenay Moore.

No makeup

For a very pretty and naturally flushed look, prick or crush a cranberry and rub it all over your lips to impart a healthy stain. You can even dab some on the apples of your cheeks!