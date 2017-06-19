Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Waffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For More6 Quick & Easy Happiness Tips6 Quick & Easy Happiness TipsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult AdditionsNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult Additions

How Fast Can You Actually Read?

Monday, June 19, 2017 5:05 PM by
Prev1 of 6

Can you finish reading this article in less than two minutes?

read

In a new research published by Psychological Science in the Public Interest, scientists have debunked the myths revolving around speed reading explaining that there’s a trade off between speed and accuracy. In another word, they claim that it is unlikely that readers will be able to double their reading speeds while still being able to understand the text as well. But before you delete those speed reading apps from your phone, hear us out. There are ways to read faster with improved comprehension, just follow these tips by Zaid Mohamad, founder of Smart Parents Networks Sdn Bhd.

Prev1 of 6

, , , , , ,

Related Stories
10 Ways to Feel Good About Yourself

10 Ways to Feel Better About Yourself