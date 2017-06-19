How Fast Can You Actually Read?

Can you finish reading this article in less than two minutes?

In a new research published by Psychological Science in the Public Interest, scientists have debunked the myths revolving around speed reading explaining that there’s a trade off between speed and accuracy. In another word, they claim that it is unlikely that readers will be able to double their reading speeds while still being able to understand the text as well. But before you delete those speed reading apps from your phone, hear us out. There are ways to read faster with improved comprehension, just follow these tips by Zaid Mohamad, founder of Smart Parents Networks Sdn Bhd.